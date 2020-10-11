Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €53.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s current price.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.88 ($58.68).

EPA:ALO opened at €40.74 ($47.93) on Friday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.67.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

