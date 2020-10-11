Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.49). Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($3.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.42). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 million.

EGLE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $17.25 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $189.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $64,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 158,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,571.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 58.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 108,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 101.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 93,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 55,051 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.