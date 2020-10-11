Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,906 Shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pagerduty were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pagerduty by 93.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pagerduty during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Shares of PD opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. Pagerduty Inc has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 40,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $1,157,427.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

