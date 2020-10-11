Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

