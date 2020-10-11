SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $16,536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SJW Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

SJW stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.