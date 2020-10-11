Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $134,000 Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Rambus by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rambus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rambus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rambus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $257,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,884 shares of company stock valued at $319,680. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.