Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 721 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 473.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, Director James C. Crawford III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,487.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBNC. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

