Zacks: Brokerages Expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

NYSE CIO opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $322.87 million, a PE ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other news, CFO Anthony Maretic acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,998.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 178,405 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in City Office REIT by 1,222.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 191,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in City Office REIT by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

