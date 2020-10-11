Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,172 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 26.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 90.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 32.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 49,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNR. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

