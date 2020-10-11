Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 136,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Inspired Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.86.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

