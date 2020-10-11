Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Kirkland’s worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 220.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 322.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 225,262 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $154.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.87. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

