Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.05% of SEACOR Marine worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 177.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 329.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 23.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $41.88 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert D. Abendschein purchased 75,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $246,009.84. 14.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

