Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 305,344 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 130.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Senseonics by 87.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Senseonics by 71.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SENS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Senseonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.70.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

