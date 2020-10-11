Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 7,801 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in New Gold were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,438,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.71.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

