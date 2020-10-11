Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 53,290 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 39,892 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 380,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 27,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $107.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.97. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZYNE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

