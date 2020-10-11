Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 148,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of ConforMIS worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ConforMIS by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in ConforMIS by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ConforMIS by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. ConforMIS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $59.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.80.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%. The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFMS. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

