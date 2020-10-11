Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 144,285 Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in InnerWorkings were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 312.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

Shares of INWK opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.53. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.81.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.07 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sidoti downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.94.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK).

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.