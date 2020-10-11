Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 61,752 Shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Potbelly worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Potbelly by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 372.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 200,727 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Potbelly by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Potbelly by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Potbelly by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Potbelly Corp has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect that Potbelly Corp will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $35,648.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,849.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $27,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,382 shares of company stock worth $137,169. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.