Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 62,934 Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,934 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Red Lion Hotels worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 164.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 21.4% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Lion Hotels stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

