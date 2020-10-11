Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,753 Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Acer Therapeutics worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,667.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Donald Joseph purchased 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 202,142 shares of company stock worth $707,497. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Acer Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). On average, analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

