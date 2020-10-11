Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sesen Bio were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SESN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $1.30 on Friday. Sesen Bio Inc has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $152.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

