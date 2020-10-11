Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,680,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of Noble worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Noble by 295.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156,002 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Noble by 434.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 319,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Noble by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,912,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 243,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Noble by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,747,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 417,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Noble by 101.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 205,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103,497 shares during the last quarter. 42.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NE stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Noble Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Noble had a negative net margin of 126.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $237.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

