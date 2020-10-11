Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDCA. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MDC Partners during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MDC Partners by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MDC Partners by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MDC Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 44,106 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDCA opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.95. MDC Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

