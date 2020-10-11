Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $54,000 in T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 380,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 101,106 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $202.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.11. T2 Biosystems Inc has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

