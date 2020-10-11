Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of Autoweb worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $49.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Autoweb Inc has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Get Autoweb alerts:

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Autoweb Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AUTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley upgraded Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.15 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Autoweb Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.