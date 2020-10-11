Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 21,817 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 11,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $28,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,346 shares in the company, valued at $473,697.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 78,984 shares of company stock valued at $194,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

PANL stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.42 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PANL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.