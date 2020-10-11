Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp Sells 266,258 Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Oct 11th, 2020

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PCVX) major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 266,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,520,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 1st, Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 221,330 shares of Legend Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $11,245,777.30.

PCVX stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80. Legend Biotech Corporation has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $58.47.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Corporation will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About Legend Biotech

