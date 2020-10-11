Insider Selling: Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Director Sells 1,135,375 Shares of Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.