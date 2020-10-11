Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Shares Gap Down to $35.55

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.55, but opened at $34.27. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 61,221 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.14. The company has a market cap of $52.17 million and a P/E ratio of 3.70.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between Â£100 and Â£1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 95 branches and approximately 2,050 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.