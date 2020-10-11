SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Gap Up to $17.02

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $18.94. SpartanNash shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 26,702 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $770.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $273,720 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,692,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after acquiring an additional 52,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SpartanNash by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 91,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.