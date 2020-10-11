Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) & Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (OTCMKTS:ERIC) Critical Review

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Global Technologies has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Technologies and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson $24.04 billion 1.51 $235.19 million $0.11 98.82

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Global Technologies and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 1.21% 5.81% 1.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Technologies and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 0 1 13 0 2.93

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.40%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson beats Global Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD dietary products and nutritional supplements in the United States. It offers hemp related, health and wellness, and consumable products. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets and logistics. Global Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support. The Digital Services segment offers products and services for service providers in the areas of business support systems, operations support systems, cloud core, cloud communication, network functions virtualization, and cloud infrastructure, as well as consulting, learning, and testing services. The Managed Services segment provides vendor agnostic services, including networks and IT managed, application development and modernization, and network design and optimization services to manage service providers networks. The Emerging Business and Other segment consists of emerging businesses; iconectiv that offers software-based interconnection solutions; media solutions; and Red Bee Media, which consists of technology enabled services to manage the play-out platform for broadcasters and content owners. It operates in Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

