Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.39. Ocugen shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 290,808 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.86.

The firm has a market cap of $65.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 964.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of Ocugen worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

