Critical Comparison: Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) & Calumet Specialty Products Partners (OTCMKTS:CLMT)

Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) and Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Green Planet Group and Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A Calumet Specialty Products Partners -1.89% -314.00% -2.20%

This table compares Green Planet Group and Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Calumet Specialty Products Partners $3.45 billion 0.08 -$43.60 million ($0.55) -6.27

Green Planet Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Green Planet Group and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Calumet Specialty Products Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 71.01%. Given Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Calumet Specialty Products Partners is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Summary

Calumet Specialty Products Partners beats Green Planet Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods. The company's Fuel Products segment provides fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and heavy fuel oils, as well as resells purchased crude oil to third party customers. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

