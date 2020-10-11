Contrasting 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) & Able Energy (NASDAQ:ABLE)

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-Flowers.Com and Able Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-Flowers.Com 3.96% 17.12% 8.62% Able Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for 1-800-Flowers.Com and Able Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-Flowers.Com 0 1 4 0 2.80 Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

1-800-Flowers.Com presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.62%. Given 1-800-Flowers.Com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 1-800-Flowers.Com is more favorable than Able Energy.

Risk and Volatility

1-800-Flowers.Com has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able Energy has a beta of 11.87, indicating that its share price is 1,087% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of 1-800-Flowers.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of 1-800-Flowers.Com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1-800-Flowers.Com and Able Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-Flowers.Com $1.49 billion 1.18 $59.00 million $0.98 27.84 Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1-800-Flowers.Com has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

Summary

1-800-Flowers.Com beats Able Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through BloomNet brand; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through Harry & David brand; popcorn and specialty treats through The Popcorn Factory and Moose Munch brands; cookies and baked gifts from Cheryl's brand; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com and DesignPac Gifts; English muffins and other breakfast treats from Wolferman's brand; artisan chocolate and confections from Simply Chocolate brand; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards brand; and other from Personalization Universe and GoodseySM brands. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

Able Energy Company Profile

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

