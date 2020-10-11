Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €150.00 by Deutsche Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €145.70 ($171.41).

ETR BC8 opened at €177.10 ($208.35) on Friday. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 1-year high of €179.40 ($211.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 41.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €167.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €152.74.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

