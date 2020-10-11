TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.37. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 335,790 shares trading hands.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 753,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

