Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

Shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.84. Panhandle Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

PHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Panhandle Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 75,000 shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,862.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $89,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,282.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 230,000 shares of company stock worth $374,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 184.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSE:PHX)

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

