Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.41. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 178,305 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 406,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Inuvo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.