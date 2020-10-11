Contrasting Aphria (APHA) and Its Rivals

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aphria to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s peers have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aphria and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -14.89% -2.05% -1.47% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million -$63.21 million -95.83 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million -0.52

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aphria and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 360 407 14 2.33

Aphria currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 169.57%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 88.72%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Aphria beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

