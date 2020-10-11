Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €49.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.73 ($52.63).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €44.78 ($52.68) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1 year high of €48.18 ($56.68).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

