3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDD. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 116.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,260 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 115.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,825 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.49.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

