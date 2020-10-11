KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -110.77 and a beta of 1.32. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth $146,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth $224,000.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

