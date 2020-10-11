First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHB. UBS Group cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 275,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

