First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHB. UBS Group cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 275,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Analyst Recommendations for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting Aphria and Its Rivals
Contrasting Aphria and Its Rivals
Covestro PT Set at €49.00 by Credit Suisse Group
Covestro PT Set at €49.00 by Credit Suisse Group
3D Systems Co. Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
3D Systems Co. Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Reviewing Imperial Oil & Its Rivals
Reviewing Imperial Oil & Its Rivals
KBR, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
KBR, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
First Hawaiian Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
First Hawaiian Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report