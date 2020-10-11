UBS Group Reiterates “€31.50” Price Target for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) received a €31.50 ($37.06) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.97 ($35.25).

Get STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at €29.27 ($34.44) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.04. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.