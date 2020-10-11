UBS Group Reiterates “€31.50” Price Target for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) received a €31.50 ($37.06) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.97 ($35.25).

Shares of STM stock opened at €29.27 ($34.44) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.04. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: Forex

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting Aphria and Its Rivals
Contrasting Aphria and Its Rivals
Covestro PT Set at €49.00 by Credit Suisse Group
Covestro PT Set at €49.00 by Credit Suisse Group
3D Systems Co. Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
3D Systems Co. Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Reviewing Imperial Oil & Its Rivals
Reviewing Imperial Oil & Its Rivals
KBR, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
KBR, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
First Hawaiian Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
First Hawaiian Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report