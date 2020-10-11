Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €32.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €32.00 ($37.65) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.74 ($34.99).

Shares of VIV stock opened at €25.00 ($29.41) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €24.02 and a 200-day moving average of €22.14. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

