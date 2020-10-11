Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.71.

BSIG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 105.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brightsphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

