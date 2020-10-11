TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.02.

FTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 371,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 627,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $23.74.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

