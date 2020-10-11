Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryanair from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $86.74 on Friday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Ryanair by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ryanair by 67.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 104.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

