Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €12.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ORA. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.46 ($15.83).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €9.44 ($11.10) on Friday. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.39.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

