Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,181 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,440,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,313,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,681,000 after acquiring an additional 554,624 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.