Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.
SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.
Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.
In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,181 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,440,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,313,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,681,000 after acquiring an additional 554,624 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
